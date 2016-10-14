Daventry Town Council opposes canal plans

Revised plans for the canal arm into Daventry have been opposed by the town council.

At a special meeting Daventry Town Council considered the amended planning application for the canal, which would run from the Grand Union Canal, along the eastern edge of Daventry Country Park, and end just before the subway between the Country Park and the iCon. The intention of Daventry District Council is the waterway would then continue through the underpass and link up with a waterfront development on the Eastern Way playing field, but this is not included in the current application.

Members of Daventry Town Council voted unanimously against the amendments which reduce the number of bridges crossing the canal but also took the opportunity to raise further concerns in relation to the lack of a business plan, links with proposed developments and ongoing costs, which they fear would be borne by residents of both Daventry town and the wider district for the long term maintenance and sustainability of a public waterway.