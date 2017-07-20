Daventry Town Council issues response to district council following Canal Arm funding proposal

Daventry Town Council members held a special meeting in the wake of the district council's recommendation for funding of the Canal Arm project earlier this month.

An extensive debate took place which raised concerns regarding the proposal of Daventry District Council to commit £8.175 million of reserves to construct a mid-section of the Canal Arm.

Daventry Town Council has responded by writing to Ian Vincent, the district council's chief executive, stating that: "The project should be subject to an independent cost/benefit and risk analysis which should be carried out prior to authorising the investment of any public monies into this project."