Daventry town centre taxi ranks could be turned into parking spaces

A Daventry Town Council committee has acted on residents' concerns over a lack of parking in the town centre.

Members of the Planning & Development Committee considered comments from residents in which they expressed their concerns and also requested a potential reclassification of unused taxi ranks for public parking.

Following discussions the town council resolved that the clerk write to Northamptonshire Highways for clarification of designated taxi ranks within the town.

The letter will also ask whether the ranks are monitored for regular usage, and requested details about how these could be reclassified.