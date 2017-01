Firefighters were called to a blaze in a Daventry flat in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

The service attended the fire in a second floor flat in Brook Street, above Patel and Company Solicitors, shortly after 6am.

Police tape remains on the door of the solicitors this afternoon.

The cause of the fire or whether there are any injuries is not yet known at this stage.

Northants Police have been approached for a comment.