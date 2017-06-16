Daventry to show support for Armed Forces

Britain’s servicemen and women will be honoured during a special flag-raising ceremony in Daventry.

Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday, June 24, and is an opportunity for the nation to show its support for the UK’s serving and retired military community.

To mark the lead-up to the day, Daventry District Council will be holding a flag raising ceremony on Monday, June 19, at the civic offices in Lodge Road.

People are invited to join members of the Royal British Legion and councillors at the event, which will start at about 10.15am.

Council leader Chris Millar said: “We are honoured to show our support for Armed Forces Day, which pays tribute to the British Armed Forces community for their hard work, dedication and efforts to keep us safe both in the UK and globally.”