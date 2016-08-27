One of the Midlands’ largest housebuilders has taken on an apprentice from Daventry, as part of a wider intake of 12 across the region.

16-year-old Jayden Sammyjoe, from Daventry, will work on one of Westleigh’s several upcoming housing developments in the East Midlands.

Jayden Sammyjoe. Photo: Toby Savage.

He is in a first year level 2 (intermediate) apprentice in site carpentry, and is completing academic studies with Moulton College as part of the programme.

Jayden said: “I’m delighted to be starting my apprenticeship at Westleigh. My dad worked with the company for a number of years and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“Carpentry is something a little bit different to anything I’ve done before, so I’m looking forward to it. The induction day has given me an insight into the trade and what goes into it.

“Apprenticeships are important for people my age because they give you the opportunity to learn a trade from a young age and get on the path to a career.”

an Jones, Managing Director of Westleigh, said, “It is fantastic to be welcoming another group of enthusiastic young apprentices, and we hope this is the start of a long and successful career in construction for them.

“Apprenticeships like these allow aspirational young people to get a taste of the industry and actively contribute towards development projects. We look to provide them with the inspiration they need to reach their full potential.”

Westleigh, which is headquartered in Leicester, currently has ten development projects in progress across Northamptonshire. The firm has been providing apprenticeships for the past 18 years in collaboration with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), and its newest recruits begin work in September, after having completed an induction day in August.

Apprentices aged 16 and upwards are given the opportunity to learn joinery or bricklaying with the company over a period of three years, through partnerships with a number of local colleges.

In addition to gaining a qualification, the apprenticeship scheme allows those taking part to gain hands-on experience on-site, where they receive one-to-one mentoring from construction industry specialists.