Daventry superhero prepares for next escapade

A Daventry man competing in his 11th London Marathon dressed as Batman earned himself some time in the spotlight when he was interviewed live on television for the BBC.

Glen Frank, of Wilson Close, has raised nearly £20,000 for the charity Sense over the years and, coupled with his race costume, has led to him being dubbed a local superhero.

Glen was interviewed live on air

He now prepares for the Sydney Marathon in September this year having previously completed the Paris Marathon, Great North Run and South African Comrades Marathon in years gone by.

Glen has dedicated his running efforts to his late father who passed away in September last year and anyone wishing to donate can do so here.