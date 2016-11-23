Daventry students’ art work to go on display at hotel’s bowling alley

Daventry students have been shortlisted in a competition run by a hotel to find new artworks for its bowling alley.

Hellidon Lakes Golf and Spa Hotel challenged arts students at DSLV in Daventry to design pieces for the hotel’s newly refurbished 10 pin bowling alley.

After viewing the entries, the hotel has picked a shortlist and the students are invited with their families to attend a bowling party at the hotel where the winners will be announced.

All entrants have received a voucher for them and their friends to bowl at the hotel, and the top three will all receive prizes at the award ceremony.

Joanne Hammick, general manager of Hellidon Lakes, said: “Our involvement with the DSLV is twofold, it benefits the students and it leads to new young people entering into the hospitality industry.

“I was really impressed with the quality of workmanship and thank all the students for their efforts; I am looking forward to welcoming the shortlisted students and their families to Hellidon Lakes at the end of the month.”

The shortlisted students are: Catalina Placinta, Adelina Prohorova, Charlotte Burt, Erin Pratt, Alina Neculai, Matthew Aris, Ryan Maull, Cara Spencer, Rebecca Smith, Katie Berry, Kara-Maa White, and Mollie Bunting.

Emma Dickens, head of art at DSLV said: “The students have worked really well on the bowling alley project.

“It has been a new experience for them working from a live design brief, giving the students an insight in to the creative industries.

“It has created a buzz in the department with students working with enthusiasm and artistic flare.

“We are extremely proud of all of the students involved, and the high quality of the outcomes they have produced.

“We look forward to working with Hellidon Lakes on future projects, and thank them for the opportunity they have given to exhibit our students work.”