Daventry student needs help to make overseas mission come true

A student from Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV) needs to raise thousands of pounds to go on a mercy mission to Africa.

Lauryn Harrington-Carter, 16, is travelling to Tanzania in August for four weeks to do volunteer work.

She said: “It’s something I have always wanted to do, I love helping people. It’s always been my dream to go to a third world country and help. I think more people should do it. The four weeks I’m away will be educational, and I’m so excited to go. It’s such a great opportunity.”

She said voluntary and charity work have always been her passion.

She said: “I’ve always had a dream to go to a third world country and now it’s come true.”

Lauryn needs £2,000 to fund the trip and is appealing for sponsors.

She said: “The money I raise will pay for the programme with original volunteers; also the flights and transport while I am there. To go to a third world country has always been my dream and it would be amazing to go over there and help people less fortunate than us.

“I’m a full time student at DSLV school, and throughout my education I have done many charity events to give back to the community and different charities.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lauryn-harrington-carter