Daventry store’s support buoys up town swimming team

A swimming team from Daventry has received a donation from one of the town’s supermarkets.

The Tesco store in Daventry’s New Street showed its support for the Daventry Dolphins swimmers by making a £650 donation.

Lesley Sharp club president, Jax Browne club chairperson and swimmers from the club went along to the to meet the staff and store manager Kirsty Francis who presented them with the cheque.

Kirsty said: “We wanted to celebrate our recent in-store refresh by making a donation to the Daventry Dolphins to thank them for their hard work and congratulate them on their success in the 2016 swim season.

“We all are really pleased we were able to show our support for our local swim club.

“We’re wishing them the best of luck in their upcoming swimming competitions.”

The Daventry Dolphins squads train at the Daventry Leisure Centre throughout the week.

The teams compete in the Leicester and District Swimming Leagues, including the Autumn, Winter and Junior Leagues, as well as competing in Northamptonshire County events.

Head coach Robert Sharp, who was recently named Community Coach of the Year at the Daventry District Sports Awards, said: “We would like to thank Tesco for this donation and their ongoing support of our club.

“The funds will be a big help to us and will allow us to provide nutrition, sleep and time management workshops for our swimmers.”