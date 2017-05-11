Daventry Squash Club hope to boost sport in the county through participation programme

Daventry Squash Club will host a festival of junior squash this month with the aim of increasing participation in the sport throughout the county.

Northants Squash Rackets Association, in conjunction with Northamptonshire Sport, will welcome 60 Year 4 children from Staverton, The Grange, The Abbey, Falconers Hill and Crick primary schools to the club on Friday, May 26.

The children will try their hand at squash and participate in games and agility exercises before being treated to an exhibition match featuring two of the county’s top junior players.

It will be the first event of a participation programme being rolled out across Northamptonshire in the coming months.