Daventry slimmers lose pounds and raise pounds for Cancer Research UK

Slimmers from Daventry, Weedon and Byfield have raised more than £650 for Cancer Research UK.

The group took part in the Walk All Over Cancer with Slimming World campaign where slimmers are sponsored to hit a self-selected steps target.

To honour their achievements and raise even more money for the charity, the group held their own celebration event at Daventry Country Park walking 5km together – an achievement many of members would never have dreamt possible before losing weight.

The champion slimmers attend the Daventry, Weedon and Byfield Slimming World groups run by Slimming World consultants Louise Jones, Andrea Savage and Kate Isaac. As well as raising vital funds for charity, the members aimed to raise awareness of the fact that keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing 13 types of cancer.

Louise Jones, who runs the New Street Centre Slimming World groups in Daventry each week said: “We had lovely weather conditions for our walk and in true Slimming World-style our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other.”