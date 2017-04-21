Daventry Scouts ready for annual St George’s Day parade

Daventry will mark St George’s Day with the annual Scout’s parade this weekend.

On Saturday Scouts from Daventry district will gather in the Chaucer Way car park and parade through the town centre to the New Street Recreation Ground.

They will set off at 1.45pm and will be accompanied by Daventry’s Mayor Cllr Glenda Simmonds.

Daventry Town Council will adorn the town centre with bunting and flags in time for the celebration.

Participants and spectators will be given hand held St George’s flags on the day.