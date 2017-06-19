Daventry schoolgirl braves the chop for children with cancer

Brave Ava-Grace Stevens said goodbye to her beautiful long hair to help children with cancer.

The cut took place at Robert James hair salon in Daventry on Saturday to help the Little Princess Trust who make wigs for sick children.

Ava-Grace's long hair.

It was Ava-Grace, 6, who came up with the idea to also raise money for the charity. So far she has collected £619.

Her mother Stephanie, said: “I am extremely proud of my daughter.

“She’s been asking me for over a year if she can donate her hair to help make wigs for children, but I haven’t wanted to rush it as she is so young, I thought she may change her mind.”

The Falconer’s Hill Infant School pupil pursauded her mum to let her have the chop.

Stephanie added: “She has always been very proud of her hair and this is a big sacrifice for her but it is somthing she is determined to do to help other children.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ava-Grace