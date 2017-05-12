Daventry school welcomes special delivery

Staff and pupils at a Daventry school received a surprise visit this week when the team from Amazon stopped by with a charitable donation.

Daventry Hill School, a new co-educational school for pupils with special educational needs, was given a £1,000 donation as part of Amazon’s local community support programme and plans to spend the money on outdoor play activities and equipment for the children.

Speaking on the donation, Amazon site leader David Tindall said: “We’re passionate about helping local young people in our community get the best possible learning experience and when we learned that Daventry Hill was on the lookout for some new play equipment, we wanted to lend a helping hand.”

Miss Charlotte Whysall, head teacher at Daventry Hill School added: “As well as providing a great environment for children to learn, it’s really important that they have somewhere to relax and have fun too.

“Thanks to this donation from Amazon, we’ll be able to kit out a really engaging and exciting play area for the children here to enjoy for years to come. I’d like to thank David and his team for their generosity.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.