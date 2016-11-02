Daventry school students pay a visit to Cambridge college

A group of students at a Daventry school paid a visit to a Cambridge college to see around and hear from students and tutors.

The students from Daventry University Technical College (UTC) off Ashby Road went to Churchill College, part of Cambridge University.

The university is one of the most prestigious educational establishments for undergraduate STEM (science, technical, engineering and mathematics) subjects in the country.

A spokesman for the UTC said: “Our students received first-hand advice from existing Cambridge students on what it is like to be a student, had an extensive tour of the campus and, most importantly, engaged with their prospectus tutors and fellow students.”

Daventry UTC has an open event on Tuesday November 15 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm for prospective pupils and parents.