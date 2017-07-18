Daventry school rated 'good' in Ofsted report

A Daventry school has received double the praise in the space of three working days from two different inspectors.

Staverton CE Primary School was deemed 'good' in an Ofsted report days after a separate inspection had found the school to be "outstanding."

Pupils performed their summer show, Aladdin Trouble.

The Ofsted inspector said the school provides a good quality of education and that it is "is extremely well led and managed"

The report recognised that the present headteacher took rapid action to raise standards on her appointment and that leaders and governors are "aspirational for the pupils."

Staff were described as being "overwhelmingly positive about the school" while pupils are proud of it and appreciate the array of opportunities provided for them.

The inspector found that "parents hold the school and its staff in high esteem" with all parents stating they would recommend the school to others.

Headteacher, Ruth Walker-Green said: "It is a privilege to work with such a committed group of staff and governors, fantastic children and extremely supportive parents.

"The whole school community is delighted that the strengths of the school have been recognised."

Prior to the Ofsted visit, Staverton CE Primary School was adjudged to be an outstanding church school after an inspection carried out under Section 48 of the Education Act 2005.

The inspector found Staverton to be a school where Christian values ensure a commitment to "the all-round development of each child with a focus on ensuring all pupils achieve."

These values are extended by religious education and strengthened by "vibrant and inspirational worship."

"Pupils grow as confident, compassionate and responsible people who have due regard to care for self and care for others," read the report.

To celebrate the end of their successful academic year the school hosted its summer show, Aladdin Trouble.

"All the children and staff in Key Stage 2 have worked tremendously hard to stage such a superb pantomime," said Mrs Walker-Green.

"I am extremely proud of them all."