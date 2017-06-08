Daventry school pupils’ special visit to Premiership rugby club

Pupils from a Daventry school took a trip up the M1 to the home of Leicester Tigers this week, as part of the rugby club’s ongoing Inside Sport educational programme.

The children from Daventry Hill School, who each have some level of autism, and their teachers were taken on a tour of the stadium before taking part in classroom activities as well as fun practical rugby games.

The youngsters raised the money to fund the visit themselves as part of their educational development by selling cakes, hosting a raffle and producing their own smoothies.

Stephany Bundyford, SEMH lead phase lead and class teacher, said: “I’ve been a Leicester Tigers season ticket holder for seven years and so approached the club to explore any learning opportunities.

“The Inside Sport programme Tigers run was a perfect fit, as a lot of our pupils aren’t able to make many trips due to their social, emotional and behavioural state.

“As you can imagine, the youngsters were very excited for the visit and so to be able to walk around the stadium, visit the dressing rooms and learn about life as a rugby player was really fascinating. A big thanks to all who made the trip possible.”

Leicester Tigers are England’s most successful and most supported club and enjoyed a top four finish this season.

The club’s Inside Sport aims to provide a fun, interactive and educational experience for pupils. Lessons are tailored to meet specific needs with Leicester Tigers welcoming groups from 15 different schools this season.

David McDonald, Tigers Education Manager who runs the Inside Sport programme, added: “Days like today is what the Inside Sport programme is all about. It was great to see the excitement on the students faces. We welcome groups from all backgrounds and needs and we hope that by visiting Welford Road, Rugby can inspire youngsters.”

To find out how Inside Sport can help your school, group or community, contact David at david.mcdonald@tigers.co.uk or by calling 0116 217 1320.