Daventry’s MP visits firm creating new jobs in the town

Daventry’s MP has visited an expanding business in the town that is creating new jobs locally.

On Tuesday Chris Heaton-Harris MP visited Daventry roofing and ventilation manufacturer Hambleside Danelaw’s manufacturing base in the town to see its new £4.6 million expansion project taking shape.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP being shown around by Robin Hupfield, commercial director at Hambleside Danelaw.

Hambleside’s aim is to double its Glass Reinforced Polymer (GRP) production to meet the growing needs of its customer base.

The new facility is located in a purpose built 30,000 square foot building provided by Daventry District Council in Long March. The building incorporates Hambleside’s own low carbon rooflights and achieves an excellent BREEAM rating for environmental sustainability.

The project will help the company to gear up for the challenges and opportunities of Brexit and represents a strong base in the middle of the country close to the major logistics and warehousing hubs servicing the UK’s construction industry.

The project will generate up to 20 new jobs in the locality.

Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Last week we had upbeat news about the economy which has forced the OECD to revise its Brexit forecasts for the UK and today I have seen more evidence why.

“Working closely in partnership with Daventry District Council, Hambleside Danelaw has displayed its confidence in the future outlook by investing heavily in an expanded facility in Long March.

“Not only are we seeing the creation of more jobs for local people, but Daventry has an advanced manufacturing company with cutting edge technology that compares with the best in the East Midlands.

“I look forward to working with Hambleside Danelaw to see how we can maximise the opportunities that Brexit offers.”