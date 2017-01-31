Daventry's mayor marks hotel's makeover

The Mayor of Daventry joined special guests at the relaunch of a hotel following a £2 million makeover.

Holiday Inn Northampton West at Flore, owned and managed by Splendid Hospitality Group, celebrated the official relaunch of their new look hotel with a party in their Open Lobby.

Guests in attendance included the Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Glenda Simmonds, Christian Day and Jamie Elliott of the Northampton Saints rugby team as well as many members of local business and civic communities.

The hotel now has 66 newly decorated rooms and an Open Lobby design in the hotel’s reception area.

Seb Waring, general manager at Holiday Inn Northampton West, said: “It was an amazing night and it was great to share the efforts of our hard work with everyone who lives and works in the area. We want everybody local to think of this as their neighbourhood hotel.

"The new Open Lobby is an incredible space, it’s no longer just somewhere for arrivals and departures but is a comfortable, colourful and vibrant place for guests to spend their time.”

Philip Bolson, group director of operations at Splendid Hospitality Group, said: “It was a wonderful evening and I think a lot of fun was had by all. We were proud to showcase our new look hotel to everyone and share the impressive transformation that it has undergone.”

Guests enjoyed live music by Mango Acoustic Duo and the magic of Steve Dimmer. There was also a charity raffle, with top prizes up for grabs including tickets to a Northampton Saints rugby game and a night’s stay for two at the Holiday Inn Northampton West.