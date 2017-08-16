Daventry's canal vision attracts crowds at Blisworth festival

The vision for the Daventry Canal Arm was presented to visitors at a waterways festival in Northamptonshire last weekend, with one district councillor suggesting similar get-togethers could be held in the town should the project be completed.

Daventry District Council (DDC) teamed up with the Canal & River Trust (CRT) to share information about the proposals at the Blisworth Canal Festival on August 12 and 13.

Visitors including industry professionals, boating enthusiasts and families, were given leaflets and the opportunity to find out more about the plans to build a two-mile destination canal from the nearby Grand Union to Daventry town centre.

The district council's economic, regeneration and employment portfolio holder Councillor Colin Poole joined CRT’s chief executive Richard Parry and South East Waterways manager Vicky Martin at the two-day event, which annually attracts an estimated 20,000 people.

Councillor Poole said: “There was an amazing atmosphere at the festival, with lots of encouraging and positive feedback about the Daventry proposals, particularly from boaters who are keen to see a new destination come to fruition beyond the existing canal network.

“We are pleased to receive the Canal & River Trust’s support and assistance in promoting our vision for a new canal to a wider audience and look forward to working more closely with the organisation as our plans progress.

“The Blisworth Canal Festival is a popular event in the annual boating calendar and the Daventry Canal could be a future destination for similar festivals and celebrations attracting thousands of people from near and far.”

The Daventry Canal received planning permission in January this year and last month councillors approved plans to move forward with preparing a business plan for the scheme, which will evaluate the cost benefit of delivering the whole canal.

The business plan will be put before full council for consideration before a final investment decision on the project is made.

For more information visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/canal.