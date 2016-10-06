Daventry restaurant cooks up funds for charity

A Daventry restaurant turned itself over to a charity to raise vital funds.

The owners of the Culinary Indian Restaurant in High Street hosted the event in aid of Daventry Mind.

The chefs cooked a meal which does not appear on the menu to give an authentic evening of Indian cuisine.

All of the food was donated by the restaurant owners, which made the event very profitable for the charity.

The sum of £550 was raised to help funds at Daventry Mind, which aids local people with their mental health.

The event was a partnership between the Culinary Indian Restaurant and Daventry Conservative Club, also based in the town’s High Street.

A spokesman said: “It’s hoped that this is the beginning of a long association between the two neighbours.”