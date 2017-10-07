Daventry residents paying over-the-odds for heating oil

Daventry residents are overpaying by as much as £175,000 per year for their heating oil, according to a study.

The report - by fuel supplier BoilerJuice and independent researchers PCP - looked at 1.6 million UK households who rely on a heating oil tank to warm their homes.

It was conducted among 1,000 heating oil households between July 6 and July 17, 2017 and the sample included a 30 per cent sample in Northern Ireland, 60 per cent in England & Wales and 10 per cent sample in Scotland.

It found that of the 5,077 heating oil households in Daventry were collectively overpaying by £175,122, an extra £46 per year to heat a three bedroom home.

Almost one in five (17 per cent) said they could not be bothered to shop around and when they do they do not have the buying power to negotiate the best deals. In Daventry, an estimated 3,807 (75 per cent) heating-oil households are over-paying.

On average and according to independent research, households can save up to £138 per year on their heating oil if they shop around for better deals.