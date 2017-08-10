Daventry residents invited to learn more about Grange and Southbrook estates planning proposals

Residents of the Grange and Southbrook estates are invited to a drop-in session with housing association staff to learn more about housing proposals for the area.

The event on August 16 with Futures Housing Group will provide residents with the chance to learn more about development plans.

The East Midlands-based landlord has applied for planning permission to transform a number of disused garage sites into affordable homes and is sharing these with residents.

Alan Boucker, director of development and investment at Futures Housing Group, said: “We are committed to providing even more homes for people in Daventry.

“The five applications we have submitted to planners could potentially create 12 homes in place of some of our garage sites which aren't fit for the future. The schemes are part of our work to help solve the UK’s housing crisis.

“We know residents may have concerns about some of our plans, which is why we are keen to meet with as many people as possible to share details and answer any questions.”

Visitors to the drop-in event will be able to view plans and information on planning applications for five sites across Daventry on the Southbrook and Grange estates.

The planning applications the event refers to are:

Avon Close: Ref: DA/2017/0384

The Stour: Ref: DA/2017/0383

Waveney Close: Ref: DA/2017/0382

Collingwood Way (Site 1): Ref: DA/2017/0380

Collingwood Way (Site 2): Ref: DA/2017/0381

Feedback from the event may also help shape the social landlord's plans for the area as part of its work with Daventry District Council to provide 150 homes over the next ten years.

Staff from the housing association will be at Henry Smith House, Queen's Road, Daventry from 4pm to 7pm.

Specific queries can also be sent to amelia.norton@futureshg.co.uk.