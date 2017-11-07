Daventry Remembrance Day plans announced

Daventry's Remembrance Day commemorations details have been announced.

Members of the public are invited to join the service on Sunday, November 12 at the War Memorial on Abbey Street, Daventry, which starts at 10:50am.

The service will commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women.

Daventry Town Council is coordinating the event and no tickets or passes are needed to attend. The public are welcome to watch the ceremony from the pavements or to follow the parade.

Schedule:

10:30 Parade to depart from St James Infant School

10:50 Parade to arrive at War Memorial

10:55 Hymn and Prayer – Daventry Brass Band

Last Post – Daventry Brass Band

11:00 Act of Remembrance - 2 Minutes Silence

11:02 Reveille – Daventry Brass Band

The roll call will be read by the head boy and girl from Parker Academy and Danetre Southbrook Learning Village.

After the ceremony, everybody is invited to attend the service in Holy Cross Church, which will start at approximately 11.30am.

On Saturday, November 11 all are welcome to come and share the traditional two-minute silence and short service to commemorate Armistice Day mustering from 10:45am at the Gazebo, located at the top of Sheaf Street.