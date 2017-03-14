Daventry pub launches free app so customers can avoid the bar

Forget queuing at the bar, a popular Daventry pub has launched a free ‘Order & Pay’ iPhone and android app, so food can be now be delivered directly to customer’s tables.

The Saracens Head Inn on Brook Street, which operates under the Wetherspoon brand, says that the app is well suited to parents who don’t want to leave their children unattended or for lone diners who don’t want to lose their seat.

As well as this, the app has a scrolling menu feature, making it easy to browse the Wetherspoon menu before placing an order.

It also has a reorder function so pub-goers can repeat purchases with “quickness and ease”.

The app can also be used by people who are unable to easily negotiate a busy pub and don’t want to carry a large round of drinks back through crowds.

All customers need is a table number and purchases can be made by card, Apple Pay, Android Pay or PayPal.

Spoons writes on its website. “Visiting the pub on your own and do not want to lose your table – use the app.

“Not so mobile, or sitting a long way from the bar, and unable to easily negotiate a busy pub – use the app. Don’t want to carry a large round of drinks back through a packed pub or to have to make more than one trip to the bar? No problem – use the app.”

“Since its introduction, the Wetherspoon Order & Pay app has proven a big hit with customers and is now available in all of our pubs across the UK,” says the company.

“No more queuing at the bar – just use the Order & Pay app, sit back and relax, and the order is delivered directly to you at your table.”