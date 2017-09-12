Daventry prostate cancer support group set up in wake of successful screening test charity event

A support group to help men and their families affected by prostate cancer has been set up by two Daventry men after a successful charity event last week.

Steve Jacobs and Richard Hill both organised free PSA tests - a blood test which can indicate the presence of prostate cancer - for over 40s at Daventry Rugby Club on September 9, and the pair said it was a resounding success with 226 men taking tests.

On the morning of the event - in partnership with the Graham Fulford Charitable Trust and psatests.org.uk - £2,000 was raised through donations and, when combined with other sponsorships, the total tally reached more than £4,000.

Following the success of the event, Steve and Richard hope to make it an annual occurrence, and they thanked Saints and England star Courtney Lawes for contributing signed rugby balls for purchase.

Last month Steve told the Gusher the day was about more than simply getting men tested. He wanted to raise awareness and get people involved and talking openly about the illness because he has seen the significant effect a simple conversation can have on those diagnosed with prostate cancer.

This has birthed a support group, which will hold its first meeting on October 18 at 7pm at Early Doors Ale House in Daventry, for anyone wanting to have an informal chat be it those diagnosed or their families.

More information on the Daventry Prostate Cancer Support Group can be found on their website.