Daventry primary school celebrates 'good' Ofsted rating

A Daventry primary school is celebrating after being rated as a 'good' school by Ofsted, an improvement on its 'requires improvement' report two years ago.

Following the two-day inspection at Newnham Primary School Ofsted described the academy as a "warm, inclusive and nurturing school".

Recognising pupils’ high levels of attainment at the village school, the report states that: "The proportion of children in the early years who attained a good level of development has been consistently above the national average in recent years, with 100% achieving the required standard in 2017.

"The proportion of pupils meeting the required standard in the Year 1 phonics screening check has been well above the national averages in recent years. The attainment of pupils at the end of key stage 1 exceeded the national averages for reading, writing and mathematics.

"Pupils are, therefore, prepared well for the next stage of their education. In 2017, the provisional assessment information shows that Year 6 pupils made faster progress than other pupils nationally in reading and writing."

The school was found to be 'good' across all five assessment categories: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils; and early years provision.

Sol Johnson, headteacher at Newnham Primary School, said: “This is an incredible achievement for our school community.

“The behaviour and conduct of our pupils was reported as outstanding and their consistent efforts and independent focus on this has, rightly, been recognised.

“Parents have said that they would not want their children taught anywhere else and pupils talk about wanting other children joining the school and becoming part of the Newnham family. Our strong community is what makes this school truly special.”

Newnham Primary School has been part of the David Ross Education Trust since September 2013.

Sol Johnson added: “The support of the David Ross Education Trust has been invaluable in providing rigour and challenge. The Trust has provided our pupils with some incredible enrichment opportunities ranging from adventurous residential trips, sporting competitions with Olympians and performing at the Royal Albert Hall.”