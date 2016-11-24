Daventry prepares for its Spirit of Christmas event

The festive season will kick off in Daventry with the town’s Spirit of Christmas event next week.

The event, organised by Daventry Town Council, features a variety of free events and activities around the town for all to enjoy.

The festivities take place on Friday, December 2.

On that day Santa’s grotto will be in Sheaf Street from 3pm to 6pm (now fully booked). There will also be donkey rides, petting and grooming in Sheaf Street from 3pm to 6pm.

A giant photo booth snow globe will be in Bowen Square from 3pm to 7.30pm where you can have your photo taken with all the family inside.

There will also be the lantern parade starting at 6.30pm from the library car park.

For those wanting to join the parade the last free workshops are running this weekend at the community centre – book by contacting the town council via www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/daventry-spirit- of-christmas.html or 01327 301246.

Those taking part in the lantern parade are asked to gather from 6pm at the library car park where Daventry Tesco will be on hand with its warming soup.

At 6.30pm the parade led by the Liberty Drum Corps will make its way via North Street to High Street, then go up Sheaf Street, through Foundry Walk to Bowen Square, and then back along High Street and Sheaf Street to end at Bowen Square at 7pm by the Christmas tree.

Around the tree there will be carol singing led by the Dunchurch and District Brass Band and Daventry Community Choir.

The following day on Saturday, December 3, the Munchkins and Monsters Theatre Company will be performing Wind in the Willows at the Saxon Suite in the leisure centre.

The theatre company specialises in creating imaginative and innovative children’s theatre.

The show starts at midday and all tickets are free. However, booking is required via the town council.

A display – A Partridge in a Pear Tree – created by pupils in the Grange School’s art club was chosen from entries to be display at the gazebo at the top of Sheaf Street by the town council.

The design features a hanging partridge and pears made from chicken wire and modroc.