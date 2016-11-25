Daventry pet store’s renovation creates new jobs

The expansion of services offered by a pet store in Daventry has created new jobs.

Pets At Home on the Abbey Retail Park will open its newly refurbished story on Friday December 9, which will also house a new Vets4Pets veterinary practice and Groom Room inside the improved store.

The refurbishment is set to create seven new jobs for locals with new grooming and veterinary practice positions created, bringing the total number of people employed at the store to 19 across a range of full and part time roles.

The Vets4Pets practice is set to open on Friday December 16, and will have a fully equipped surgery, with operating theatre, digital X-ray facilities, in-house laboratory and a hospital ward.

The Groom Room will offer a wide range of services including full grooming, bath and blow dry, puppy grooming and nail clipping.

Store manager, Steph Tatt, said: “We’ve listened carefully to what our customers have been telling us and we’re confident the store’s improved layout and new services will be just what they want. Our mission is to ensure pets live a happy and healthy life and the addition of a grooming salon and vet practice means our customers will now find everything they need to care for their pets under one roof.”