Daventry people invited to saddle up to help churches

Historic churches in Northamptonshire have received grants to help pay for their upkeep.

The grants have been organised by a sponsored Ride and Stride event on the second Saturday in September for around 25 years.

This year the event takes place on Saturday, September 9, and organisers are appealing for people to take part.

Churches are open throughout the county to receive cyclists and walkers who have obtained sponsorship in relation to the number of churches they visit.

They work out their own route taking in to account the churches which are open. Half the money raised by each participant goes to the church nominated by the participant and half goes to NHCT.

In recent years, the total sum raised each year has been something over £35,000.

In 2016, NHCT made 37 grants with a total value of £55,000. Churches benefitting included St Mary Magdalene Ecton, Christ Church Northampton, All Saints Flore and St John the Baptist Quinton. Some had suffered lead thefts and now have alarms to prevent such thefts reoccurring.

The Ride and Stride gives people the chance to enjoy the beauties of Northamptonshire and its churches and to support NHCT at the same time.

Jane White, It would be great if people living in the towns and villages of our County would consider taking part. You do not need to be a church goer to value the beauty your local church adds to your community and to wish to help keep it in repair.

Any of your readers interested in taking part can obtain details from the NHCT website at www.nhct.org.uk Alternatively, they can contact Richard and Val Hartley on 01327 831162 for a sponsor form and a list of open churches so they can plan their routes.