Daventry park receives national accolade

Daventry Country Park has once again proved to be among the best open spaces in the country by achieving the prestigious Green Flag Award for the 17th time.

The national accolade has been awarded to the park in recognition of its excellent facilities and high maintenance standards.

The park, located off Northern Way, Daventry has now received the prestigious status 17 times in the past 18 years.

Councillor Alan Hills, Daventry District Council’s community, culture and leisure portfolio holder said: “I am very pleased to say that Daventry Country Park will continue to fly the Green Flag with pride.

“To receive this prestigious award for the 17th time is a wonderful achievement. We know how much the Country Park means to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining it to such a high standard

“We have a lot of activities planned in the coming weeks and months, and I hope the community continues to support us by making the most of this wonderful park.”

The Green Flag Award is judged on a range of criteria including first impressions when entering a park, how clean, well-maintained, healthy, safe and secure it is for visitors, how well the site is managed and promoted, as well as work carried out towards encouraging community involvement, sustainability, conservation and heritage.

The Green Flag has been flying at Daventry Country Park since Tuesday morning and will continue to do so during Love Parks week.