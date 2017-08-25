Daventry newsagents 'surprised' to receive customer satisfaction award

A Daventry convenience store was recognised for its excellent customer service when it was chosen as the UK's best by a courier service yesterday.

Royal Oak News & Stores, on Western Avenue, was chosen as the winner by store-based and returns service courier CollectPlus as part of the company's quarterly awards programme.

The store, which has been run by the Khaira family for 26 years, is owned by Harbhajan and Birvinder Khaira.

Birvinder said: “We were really surprised to receive this award, as this is the first time the store has achieved national recognition!

"It is particularly special as the store has been a part of the CollectPlus network from the very beginning, and we have been pleased by the gradual, positive improvement it has brought to our relationships with customers and the local community.

"The CollectPlus service has definitely helped us to grow our business and we are already making plans for the busy Christmas period in anticipation of the many parcels to come!”

The ‘Store of the Quarter’ award recognises excellent customer satisfaction and service levels from across a network of over 6,500 newsagents, convenience stores, petrol stations and supermarkets.

Birvinder and Khaira were presented with the award by Neil Ashworth, CEO at CollectPlus, who said: "Royal Oak News & Stores is a very well-deserved winner of the CollectPlus crown, having been a valued member of our service network for many years now.

"It was an honour to visit the store and thank Harbhajan, Birvinder and their team for providing such an outstanding level of service to CollectPlus customers.

"After winning regional recognition in these awards, it is fitting that this great store has now won our national quarterly crown. For customers in this residential location, reliable and convenient service is key."