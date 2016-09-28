Daventry musician who plays around the world performs for local education group

A Daventry musician who plays around the world appeared before a local group.

At its latest monthly meeting Daventry and District U3A enjoyed the music and singing of Sara Spade, ‘the Ukulele Lady’.

Sara who originates from Daventry kept her audience of over 120 members entertained as she interspersed her performance with stories from her life.

Beginning with the title song of her latest album ‘The Boy Next door’ Sara covered a wide variety of numbers including her ‘vintage’ songs from the 1920s to the 1950s and her own compositions.

In between she outlined her life in music from her performances at Southbrook School, her musical training in the USA and UK before discovering the ukulele. Sara explained that she took to the ukulele because it produced a cheerful sound to accompany lively and upbeat songs.

Although still living locally Sara and her band, the Noisy Boys, are in demand at concerts and festivals throughout Britain and are respected by leading musicians such as Jools Holland and Jamie Cullum.

A spokesman said: “U3A members were delighted that Sara found time to spend the afternoon with them and enthusiastically applauded her performance.

“The Daventry and District U3A not only has a monthly meeting at Daventry Community Centre but also has 28 Interest groups each of which meets at least once a month. It is an organisation for retired and semi-retired people and new members are always welcome. More information about the U3A can be found at http://u3asites.org.uk/daventry/home.”