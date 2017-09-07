Daventry Museum has plenty in store for Heritage Open Days

Daventry Museum has organised a variety of free events as part of a national celebration of culture, architecture and history.

Walks, a history quiz and a new exhibition at the town's museum tracing Daventry through the ages are all on the agenda for this year's annual Heritage Open Days

The museum is also working in partnership with Daventry Holy Cross Church to promote a 'Ride and Stride' event, along with a tour of the bell tower and a chance to have a go at some bell ringing on Saturday, September 9 from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Two free heritage walks are planned for this week, which can be booked by calling 01327 301246:

- Friday, September 8 from 6pm to 7.30pm Mike Arnold will take a guided walk through Daventry, offering an insight into various town centre buildings

- Sunday, September 10 from 4pm to 5.30pm Mike Arnold will lead a walk on Borough Hill, sharing information on its geology, nature and history

A quiz designed to get you out and about in Daventry and increase awareness of town's heritage is available at the museum, or can be downloaded from their website.

'Ride and Stride' is a sponsored bike ride or walk touring some of the county's historic churches. More information and help to plan a route can be found here.

The museum's new exhibition Daventry Through the Ages will open on Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 2pm, and highlights major periods of Daventry’s history from the Jurassic Period through to present day.