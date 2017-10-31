Daventry mum's year-long wait for promised alterations to home means she must carry son with cerebral palsy upstairs to bathroom

A Daventry mum has waited more than a year for work to be completed on her home for the benefit of her teenage son who has cerebral palsy, forcing her to carry him up the stairs so he can have a bath.

Gemma Drinkwater lives in her Futures Housing Group home in Flore with her son Oliver, her five-year-old daughter and her partner.

She applied for adaptations to be made to the ground floor of the house to accommodate Oliver, who cannot walk and is afraid of showers.

As a result, plans were drawn up to alter the downstairs bathroom - which currently only has a shower - into a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.

"When we moved in I was promised that they would do the adaptations," said Ms Drinkwater

"I have to carry him upstairs, he's 15 and I'm 5"2.

"They said they will put the bath in and retile the bathroom but nothing has happened."

Ms Drinkwater has been left frustrated and upset by a lack of communication from both Futures Housing and Daventry District Council, whose Care and Repair Team are undertaking the construction work as part of their remit, and because the housing group only handle minor adaptations.

She moved into the property in May 2016, and claims she was recently told that work would begin in April 2017.

A Futures Housing Group spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual tenancies. However, we work with our customers to help them to remain independent in their homes.

“We assess applications for minor adaptations, including the installation of handrails, ramps or grab rails, but major adaptations are assessed by Daventry District Council, to ensure any work meets the customer’s needs.

“We support applications made by the council for adaptations to our properties. We work closely with the authority to ensure funding is available to be completed by its care and repair team.”

In order to apply for adaptations to a home the customer would first have to make the request to the district council.

An assessment of need is then completed by the council – sometimes with the housing group in attendance – after which it decides what the most appropriate work to be done is.

Daventry District Council then asks permission to the landlord, Futures Housing Group in this case, for work to be completed on the property, before a tender is put out for a contractor.

Depending on the cost, funding for the work may be sought via grants or through the housing association, and once funding is agreed the council organises for the work to be completed as per their tender.

Daventry District Council have been approached for a comment.