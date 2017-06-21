Daventry MP to be 'taken hostage' during Parliament opening today

Daventry's MP will be 'held hostage' at Buckingham Palace today during the state opening of Parliament.

Chris Heaton-Harris has been chosen to fulfil the traditional role of being detained at her majesty's pleasure today.

Every time the monarch comes to open Parliament, the House of Commons sends an MP to the palace to ensure that the monarch is safely returned as part of a custom that dates back to the civil war and the execution of Charles I in 1649.

This morning Conservative Mr Heaton-Harris retweeted a BBC reporter confirming that he was the chosen 'hostage'.

The opening of Parliament and the Queen's Speech was tabled for Monday, June 19, but had to be pushed back to today, though there are a number of theories circulating around as to why.

One such rumour was that the Tories took longer than expected to receive assurances from the DUP that they would support them in a confidence and supply deal.

The Queen's speech is due to take place at around 11.30am.

