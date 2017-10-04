Daventry MP opens annual photography exhibition

Chris Heaton-Harris was in attendance to open the Daventry Photographic Society's annual exhibition in the town's library.

The Daventry MP attended the event with his wife and one of their daughters and spent some time admiring the 60 photographs on show, all taken by members of the society.

The group's chairman, Roland Puleston Jones, was on hand to welcome Mr Heaton-Harris and talk him through some of the landscape, seascape, travel and wildlife images on show.

"It was really good to have Chris at the exhibition," said Mr Puleston Jones, who invited the MP after meeting him a couple of weeks prior to the event.

"He showed great interest in the photographs and he felt it was good to come and support us."

In his opening speech, Mr Heaton-Harris said how important it was to have so many different hobby groups in Daventry as they help make the town and district a great place to live and enjoy leisure time.

The exhibition runs until midday on October 28. The photographic society meets every Tuesday evening at Mayfield Sports Club on the Timken Estate at 7.30pm, and they welcome anyone interested in photography from any level.