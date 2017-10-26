Daventry Model Railway Club to hold open day after postponing annual exhibition

The Daventry Model Railway Club will hold an open day after this weekend after it postponed its annual exhibition because of a calendar clash with a larger show in the area.

The club usually holds its annual expo on the first weekend in October, however, this year it fell on the same day as Hornby Magazine's Great Electric Train Show in Gaydon, 14 miles from Daventry.

The DMRC instead decided to hold an open day/mini exhibition this Saturday (October 28) at Daventry Methodist Church, on Golding Close in Daventry.

The Hornby show meant DMRC was unable to get either the visiting layouts or the trader's stands it needed to make the exhibition a success, and could not get use of the three halls at the Parker Academy on an alternative weekend, leaving it with no option but to cancel its event.

"We are sorry to have to report that it became a David and Goliath situation when Hornby Magazine decided to have their ‘Great Electric Train Show’ at Gaydon, which is only 14 miles from Daventry, on the same weekend that we normally stage our Annual Exhibition," said a spokesman for the club.

On display at this weekend's show will be four of the club scenic layouts, a 00 gauge puzzle layout for visitors to try out, plus one visiting layout and a multi-gauge test track for those wanting to bring their own locomotive.

In addition, Tony’s Trains from The Locks at Hillmorton, near Rugby, will have a stand selling various railway modelling equipment and accessories.

The show starts runs from 10am until 4pm. Admission is £2 for adults and children up to 16 go free.