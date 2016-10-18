Daventry mobility charity wins thanks to lottery players

A charity-run operation in Daventry which fixes and services wheelchairs and mobility scooters has received more than £1,000 from lottery players.

DACT Pitstop, based in New Street near the DACT Mobility Shop, has received £1,707 thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funding boost from People’s Postcode Trust will enable Daventry Area Community Transport to cover some of its costs for operating the DACT Pitstop Workshop and to recruit and train additional volunteers to provide vital maintenance and repair services, and recycle donated mobility equipment to sell on in the DACT Mobility Shop.

Adrian Finch a Pitstop Service Volunteer said: “I see a variety of customers using our scooter repair service.

“DACT Pitstop is a lifeline to everyone who uses it.

“Customers trust DACT and we are local, making it easy for them to access our service in the town centre sometimes at very short notice”.

DACT Pitstop can service, repair and maintain any wheelchair or scooter and help to keep them in good running order including puncture repairs.

DACT Mobility Shop is looking to volunteers to assist with the sale of some of the recycled mobility products serviced by Pitstop and to help with the hiring of the Mobility equipment. Full training will be given. Contact manager Beverley Horner at DACT Mobility, New Street, Daventry, Northants NN11 4BS, or on 01327 312555.