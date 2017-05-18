Daventry Mayor raises thousands for cancer charity

Daventry Mayor Cllr Glenda Simmonds has handed over a cheque for £6,298.99 to her chosen charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

The amount was raised via various fundraisers and generous donations from the town’s residents since Cllr Simmonds took office as chairman of Daventry Town Council and Mayor in May 2016.

The cheque was accepted by fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support Northamptonshire, Ellen Finn, who thanked Glenda for all her hard work throughout the year to raise the funds.

The money will be used to provide practical, medical and financial support to cancer sufferers across the county.

Cllr Glenda Simmonds will step down as Mayor at the town council meeting on Monday, May 22 when members will vote to elect the Mayor for the forthcoming year.