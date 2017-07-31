Daventry Masonic Lodges join together to help those living with dementia

Daventry-based Masons, who are members of different ‘lodges’, have come together to make their joint annual charitable donation.

Masons from the several lodges, which meet in the High Street, donate to a local recipient chosen by the Worshipful Master of each lodge in turn.

This year the Worshipful Master of Coritani lodge, David Smith, selected the beneficiary and picked the Friends of Danetre Hospital.

Choosing a charity close to his heart - David’s mother-in-law is living with Alzheimers - the lodges have requested the hospital direct the £3,000 donation to support those suffering from the most common cause of dementia.

David Smith and his wife Liz presented a cheque to Chris Long, the Chairman of Friends of Danetre Hospital, who is a member of Danetre Lodge in Daventry.

Accompanying the Smiths was Dick Godwin, the Senior Group Officer of the Masonic Province of Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire, who co-ordinates the annual donation.