Daventry man wanted on recall to prison

A Daventry man sent to jail five years ago is wanted on recall to prison after failing to meet the conditions of his release.

Liam Wiggins, 26, previously of Warwick Street, Daventry, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison on June 20, 2012 after facing charges of robbery and assault.

He was released on licence but failed to attend arranged appointments, a condition of his release, and as a result is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence.

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing Wiggins.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.