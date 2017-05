A 28-year-old man from the Daventry area is wanted in connection with a number of offences including a racially aggravated public order, vehicle interference, drugs possession, assaulting a police officer, and dangerous driving.

Northamptonshire Police have warned the public not to approach Jack Pointon.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, they should call 999 as a matter of urgency or Crimestopperson 0800 555111.