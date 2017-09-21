Daventry Leisure Centre goes the distance for mental health charity

Daventry Leisure Centre employees tested their peddle power in a bid to raise money for charity.

Everyone Active has teamed up with Mind to help ensure that no one has to face a mental health problem alone and set a £100,000 target to raise over the next 12 months.

The Daventry Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Daventry District Council, has pledged to raise £2,000 to help achieve this goal.

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s general manager said: “Here at Everyone Active, it is our goal to encourage the local community to be more active. I am delighted that our members and colleagues have raised such a fantastic amount for Mind while staying active.”

“We are proud to be working with Mind as our chosen charity partner. The team at Mind carry out lots of great work and are passionate about raising awareness of mental health.

"We will be hosting a number of fundraising events over the next year to help us to reach our £2,000 target."

The centre began its fundraising efforts by hosting a Spinathon earlier this month when fitness instructors and members cycled from 8am for five consecutive hours in back-to-back spin classes.

More than 30 people took part in the fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Mind.

One in four people will experience a mental health problem in any given year. Physical activity is proven to benefit mental wellbeing in a number of ways, including easing feelings of stress and reducing the risk of depression.

The partnership between Everyone Active and Mind will encourage more people to engage with physical activity and feel these benefits.