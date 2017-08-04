Search

Daventry kids get stuck into summer activities

There are more fun trails and craft days this month at the country park.
Children enjoyed a fun morning taking part in crafts and fun trails at Daventry Country Park as part of a summer programme of activities.

Aimed at children aged 5 to 12, the Mini-Adventures take place at the park each Tuesday from 10.30am to midday, and continue on August 8, 15 and 22.

The drop-in sessions cost £1.50 per person, with different activities each week including nature trails, story-telling sessions and crafts.

Daventry District Council is also holding a series of fun activities at Daventry Leisure Centre every Wednesday during the summer holidays, including roller discos and inflatables in the pool.

They cost £2 per person and bookings and payment must be made in advance on 01327 871100.

For more information, visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/summer.