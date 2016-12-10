Daventry housing group works with charity to help those with mental health issues

A social housing group in Daventry has joined forces with a mental health charity to help boost the employment chances of customers.

Futures Housing Group, which used to be Daventry and District Housing, has linked up with Daventry Mind to provide a six-week course offering coaching and advice to customers with mental health issues.

Launched just under six months ago, Futures Gateways has already supported 16 customers into work. Those customers have earned over £41,000 between them, while a further 59 have secured job interviews since the launch of the free service in June. Currently, 74 customers are using the scheme and more than 156 one-to-one job skill sessions have taken place.

The GUSTO (Get U Seizing Today’s Opportunities) course, which takes place at Daventry Mind’s offices off Brook Street in the town, started in October and has been attended by four Futures’ customers.

The course has focused on a number of topics, including communication skills, tips on becoming more assertive, advice about finding solutions to reoccurring issues and details about the support and opportunities on offer in the community.

Jo Miller, Employability and Community Officer at Futures Housing Group, said: “Mental health can be a real barrier to people finding work or getting back on the job ladder. After seeing how anxiety, depression and low levels of self-esteem have prevented customers achieving their goals, we are delighted to be able to offer this service in conjunction with Mind Daventry.

“This course attempts to address the issues faced by those struggling with such difficulties and offers advice and support to help them feel better prepared for employment, training or work experience.”

Mary Doyle, Service Manager at Mind Daventry, said: “The six-week course has proved extremely popular and has given people the opportunity to look at how they can move forward with their own recovery of a Mental Health issue.

“We hope that this course will give people the confidence to communicate effectively when moving into voluntary or work based opportunities.”

Daventry Mind, which is part of Northampton and District Mind, aims to promote mental health, prevent mental ill-health, help those in distress and work to empower people in their live and to participate in the community as valued citizens.