Daventry housing association stepping out on 90 mile charity walk

Fundraisers from a Daventry housing association will don their walking boots for a 90-mile challenge to raise money for Shelter.

Canal towpaths between Ripley and Daventry will be pounded over two days to raise money for the homeless charity as part of Futures Housing Group’s anniversary fundraising bid.

Figures from Shelter show that in the East Midlands, 5,440 households were found to be homeless. Around 3,500 of those were found to be in priority need, with nearly 2,500 of those households having dependent children.

Lindsey Williams, Futures’ chief executive, said: “We’ve set an ambitious challenge of raising £10,000 for Shelter this year as part of our tenth anniversary celebrations.

“Over two days around 20 people will be striding over 90 miles of canal path, that’s more than 160,000 steps, between our Ripley and Daventry offices.”

Staff will set off from the social landlord’s Ripley office on Saturday, June 24, and aim to meet at the half-way point in Leicester by the evening.

On Sunday, June 25 the walkers will complete the journey south to Daventry on the route that follows the Grand Union Canal from Langley Mill in Derbyshire, to Braunston in Northamptonshire.

Gas Surveyor Jason Topley has organised the walk. He said: “For what will be little more than sore feet and a band of weary travellers, we are raising money to support a charity that is making a difference to the lives of homeless people across the country.

“We’ve had great support from the Canal and River Trust, partners and suppliers who are backing our campaign and offering us help along the way – but we could always do with more as we ramble across the East Midlands!”

The fundraisers have already raised more than £1,400 in sponsorship for the walk, which is only one of host of challenges and fundraising activities planned to reach the £10k goal.

The Group is also planning community events, a football tournament and 400ft abseil down the Northampton Lift Tower in August to raise funds.

To support the team you can donate online or text FHGT80 £5 to 70070 to donate £5.