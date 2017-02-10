Daventry hospital welcomes donation of six new beds

A donation has provided Danetre Hospital with six new specialist beds.

The Friends of Danetre Hospital have provided six new specialist 'hi-lo' beds to the inpatient ward at the hospital in Daventry's London Road.

One of the £5,200 beds was paid for with money donated to the Friends by the Gary Barton Memorial Trust.

Sue Lee, ward matron, said: "The beds can be raised or lowered, from chest height down to floor level.

"They are particularly useful for patients who are at risk of falling out of bed. When lowered right down rather than falling out of bed, the patients effectively are just rolling onto the floor.

"We asked for these beds because of the benefit they provide and because the ones we had were very old and in need of replacing."

Emily Barton-Lewis, from the Gary Barton Memorial Trust, said: "Gary spent time at the hospital and the care he received here was excellent, so we wanted to give something back."

The Friends of Danetre Hospital are funded through donations from the public and provide extra items for the hospital on top of, or of a higher standard, than normally provided through NHS channels. They aim to improve the experience of patients by providing items that give comfort to those using and visiting the hospital, and improve the way staff are able to work.