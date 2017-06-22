Daventry health store to welcome TV chef

TV chef and author Dale Pinnock will be turning the heat up at Sheaf Street Health Store when he comes to Daventry on September 21.

Dale, also known as The Medicinal Chef, will be instore cooking some of his favourite recipes and discussing how the right foods have the power to heal.

Author of 11 best-selling cookery and health titles, Dale is about to star in a new TV show called Eat, Shop, Save on ITV1, scheduled for broadcast on July 13 at 7.30pm.

Co-owner Shaun Higgs said: “Dale is a food writer specialising in the medicinal properties of food and has a number of successful cookbooks and self-help books behind him.

“He has also appeared on TV shows such as Late Lunch Live and Lorraine, and provided nutritional advice for current affairs programmes such as ITV Tonight.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Dale joining us at Sheaf Street Health Store in September. His appearance provides the perfect opportunity to learn some fantastic cooking tips and to meet Dale in person.”

Up to 75 guests at the ticketed event will be able to see Dale in action at the store’s demonstration kitchen.

The cookery demonstration is one of a number of events at Sheaf Street Health Store to help people in the Daventry area learn about the benefits of healthy eating and having a healthy lifestyle.

Tickets are £10, redeemable against purchases on the night, available from Sheaf Street Health Store.